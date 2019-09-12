Covered Call Winning Trades

12/16/2019 9:33 am EST

Here is a winning four-day and two-month options play in the Biotech exchange traded fund XBI, described by Alan Ellman.

Option traders can protect winning positions and maintain their opportunity longer through sell weekly calls.

A subscriber named Mario recently shared his covered call writing trades in the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI). The trades were executed over a two-month time-frame, the last of which was a four-day weekly option.

Mario’s XBI trade

April 17, 2019: Buy XBI at $84.95

April 17, 2019 – June 2019: Sell calls and “hit doubles” to lower cost-basis (breakeven) to $81.93

June 18, 2019: Current share price is $86.92

June 18, 2019: Sell June 21, 2019, four-day $87.00 call at 89¢ (after commissions)

4-day returns on the Weekly option

The Ellman Calculator reflects a four-day 1% initial time value return with a possible additional 0.1% return on share appreciation. This annualizes to 100.4%.

The big picture

After the sale of the weekly option, the new breakeven point is $81.04 ($81.93 – $0.89)

If share price remains the same and the option is not exercised, unrealized share profit is $5.88 ($86.92 – $81.04) = +6.92%

If the option is exercised and shares sold at $87.00, the total two-month gain is realized at 7.01% which annualizes to 42%

Discussion

Covered call writing is a cash-generating strategy that can be viewed from a short-term option-selling perspective and a longer-term perspective. As option-sellers we must focus on the former and factor in the latter when analyzing our long-term success with these conservative option-selling strategies.

***Many thanks to Mario for sharing his trades with our BCI community. These are critical to the education process and benefits us all.

