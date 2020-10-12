Small-cap stocks have been on a tear over the last month, with iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) up nea...
Trade of the Week: IWM
12/15/2020 12:45 pm EST
Focus: OPTIONS
Small cap stocks have been on a tear over the last month, with iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) up nearly 11% in that span, observes Jay Soloff of Investors Alley.
IWM is a heavily traded index ETF that tracks small-cap stocks, which sometimes represents the value trade. At least one big trader is using covered calls to express a very bullish position on IWM through January expiration. The trader sold 10,000 January 210 calls while buying 1 million shares of IWM trading right around $190. This trade provides a small amount of income to go along with the December dividend, while still allowing for $20 of stock appreciation.
