Trade of the Week: GDX

7 hours ago

Focus: OPTIONS

Jay Soloff Image

Jay Soloff

Options Portfolio Manager, Options Floor Trader PRO

Gold miners have been popular this year among investors, but they can be even more interesting when covered calls or cash secured puts are involved, observes Jay Soloff of Investors Alley.

This past week, some sold January 2023 puts on VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), a $16 billion gold miners fund. GDX doesn't pay much of a dividend, so using a covered call or cash secured put can be a great way to increase yield. The roughly two-year puts sold on GDX will produce an estimated 4% in extra yield per year with essentially less risk than holding the shares themselves.

Learn more about Jay Soloff at Investors Alley.

Related Articles on OPTIONS

Keyword Image
Trade of the Week: GDX
7 hours ago

Gold miners have been popular this year among investors, but they can be even more interesting when ...

Keyword Image
Trade of the Week: IWM
12/15/2020 12:45 pm EST

Small-cap stocks have been on a tear over the last month, with iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) up nea...