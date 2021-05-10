Here's How to Avoid Getting Swept Away by Mackay's "Madness of Crowds"

11 hours ago

Focus: ASSET PROTECTION

The Scottish poet and journalist Charles Mackay wrote 180 years ago about the proverbial “madness of crowds”—how “whole communities suddenly fix their minds upon one object and go mad in it its pursuit” when significant profits are on the line, states Mike Larson of Safe Money Report.

He may have been referring to the Dutch tulip mania and South Sea Company bubbles of yore. But if he were around today, I’m pretty sure Mackay would apply the same observations to “meme stocks,” money-losing technology IPOs, or—in the latest iteration of the “Reddit Rebellion”—the precious metal silver.

Why? Because retail investors have been rampaging through various and sundry stocks and commodities…becoming “simultaneously impressed with one delusion…[until] their attention is caught by some new folly more captivating than the first.”

I won’t argue with some of their objects of fancy. For instance, I’ve been a strong believer in the bull market for gold, silver, and mining shares since the second half of 2018.

My Safe Money Report subscribers have been reaping major profits in precious metals as a result. That includes recent, open gains of more than 57% on one silver ETF in just over a year.

But I’m sorry. I just can’t get on board with buying shares of near-bankrupt movie theater operators. Or a never-ending list of “Me Too” IPOs that are losing money hand over fist. Or mall-based video game and console retailers that evolving technologies and more nimble competitors have left behind.

MoneyShow’s Top 100 Stocks for 2021



The top performing newsletter advisors and analyst are back, and they just released their best stock ideas for 2021. Subscribe to our free daily newsletter, Top Pros' Top Picks, and be among the first wave of investors to see our best stock ideas for the new year.

Those are the kinds of flash-in-the-pan speculations that can be red-hot one day, then ice-cold the next once the online crowd moves on. I’d much rather stick with, say, higher-yielding, higher-rated, “Safe Money” plays in sectors like precious metals or infrastructure or utilities or clean energy or even cannabis.

These are the kinds of names spinning off generous income. They’re the ones with a tidal wave of federal stimulus and subsidy money headed their way. They’re not just going to rack up some quick points before giving them all back again. They’re benefitting from longer-term MEGATRENDS that aren’t going away—in 2021 or beyond.

Plus, brokerage firms like Robinhood aren’t slapping trading restrictions on them. It’s a “Come one, come all” situation.

Safe Money Report focuses on these kinds of stocks, which include names in the consumer staples, food and beverage, retail, and healthcare sectors. Visit Safe Money Report here.