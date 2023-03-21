TECHNICAL

The chart of the day belongs to the data solutions company PDF Solutions (PDFS), states Jim Van Meerten of BarChart.com.

I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum, and having a Trend Seeker buy signal. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 1/ 20 the stock gained 28.14%.



PDFS Price vs Daily Moving Averages

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

57.99+Weighted Alpha

41.85% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50, and 100-day moving averages

Ten new highs and up 28.14% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 68.68%

Recently traded at $40.12 with 50-day moving average of $34.36.

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $1.49 billion

Revenue expected to grow 14.90% this year and another 18.50% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 15.00% this year and an additional 36.20% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 22.00% for the next five years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment: I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued four strong buy opinions on the stock

Their price targets are $37.50 to $50.00 with a consensus of $42.88

Value Line gives it an average rating of three

CFRAs Market Scope gives a buy recommendation

1,710 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Learn more about Jim Van Meerten at BarChart.com.