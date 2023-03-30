MARKETS

03/30/2023 12:01 pm EST • 1 min read

We’re nearing a major buy signal. History shows it’s worth waiting for, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

MAPsignals data say the Big Money Index (BMI) could be oversold very soon. That means the level of selling in stocks is overdone and could lead to a pop in markets.

Remember this is not personal investment advice of any kind. This video is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Our focus is to help investors make sense of markets with data.

