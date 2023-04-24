STOCKS

The Chart of the Day belongs to the single-family homebuilder Tri Pointe Homes (TPH), states Jim Van Meerten of BarChart.com, states Jim Van Meerten of BarChart.com.



I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum, and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 3/16 the stock gained 4.77%.



TPH Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home-building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

46.11+Weighted Alpha

28.00% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50, and 100-day moving averages

10 new highs and up 4.42% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 61.89%

Recently traded at $25.28 with a 50-day moving average of $23.57

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $2.55 billion

Revenue is expected to grow 22.60% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase by 17.40% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment: I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued three strong buy, five buy, and five hold opinions on the stock

Their price targets are $22 to $33 with a consensus of $27.33 about another 8% gain

Value Line gives it their highest rating of one with an 18-month price target of $32 for a 20% gain

CFRAs MarketScope has a strong buy rating

3,970 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option, or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Learn more about Jim Van Meerten at BarChart.com.