The Chart of the Day belongs to the German software company SAP (SAP), states Jim Van Meerten of BarChart.com.

I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum, and a Trend Seeker buy signal. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 3/16 the stock gained 6.99%.



SAP Price vs Daily Moving Averages

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology and Services, Qualtrics, Business Networks, and Sustainability segments.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

32.00+Weighted Alpha

17.32% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50, and 100-day moving averages

11 new highs and up 7.50% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 68.94%

Recently traded at $128.71 with a 50-day moving average of $119.35

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $150 billion

P/E 59.17

Dividend yield 1.62%

Revenue is expected to grow 6.60% this year and another 7.70% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 34.40% this year, an additional 15.60% next year, and continue to compound at an annual rate of 16.84% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment: I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued ten strong buy, ten buy, eight hold, and three sell opinions on the stock

Their price targets are $125.71 to $170.97 with a consensus of $135.58 about another 5% gain

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 337 to 49 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 69 to eight for the same result

Value Line gives it an average rating of three

CFRAs MarketScope has a hold rating

45,650 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option, or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned but may initiate an advantageous long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to buy recommendations as these stocks are highly volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Learn more about Jim Van Meerten at BarChart.com.