STOCKS

Not forgetting active daily swing traders, here are two stocks that caught my eye yesterday, states Ian Murphy of MurphyTrading.com.

BlackLine Inc. (BL) is an LA-based provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting. Previous earnings were on Valentine's Day with the next announcement due on May 16 (ish). BL triggered yesterday—the volume could be better; I would prefer to see it declining. The initial protective stop is $58.57.





Rockwell Automation (ROK) provides industrial automation tools and earnings are expected on May second. This is a nicer setup, but the stock price is on the high side for smaller accounts. The stop is at $271.41.

