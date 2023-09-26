OPTIONS

This video explains how to select the best put strikes to generate significant annualized returns, states Alan Ellman of The Blue Collar Investor.

A viewer previously wrote, “I prefer selling cash-secured puts over covered call writing because I prefer not to own the shares. How should I determine which is the best strike to choose for decent income while still avoiding put exercise?”

This video will use a real-life example with Jabil, Inc. (JBL) to demonstrate how to select the best put strikes to generate significant annualized returns while setting up trades with 84% probability of success parameters using Delta and implied volatility. The BCI Trade Management Calculator and Expected Price Movement Calculators are used to highlight the main points.

Learn more about Alan Ellman on the Blue Collar Investor Website.