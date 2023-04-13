STOCKS

Today we look at the three best growth stocks to buy for April 2023, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

In this video, we look at the beaten-down technology sector. Many of the prior leading stocks of years ago are beginning to get bought again. Coupling inflow data with strong fundamentals is how we isolate the best stocks now for April 2023. But always remember, the process is more important than the stocks. Focusing on quality is paramount when markets are under pressure. These are ideas for potential long-term investment.

Disclosure: Luke holds long positions in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) in personal accounts.

