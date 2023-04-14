TECHNICAL

People can’t believe the S&P 500 (SPX) was up 7.5% in Q1, never mind the NASDAQ’s sizzling 21% pop, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

We breakdown the macro landscape and show how stocks can make new highs. The macro landscape is improving. Earnings aren't as bad as many feared, the Fed is set to pause rising interest rates, and valuations are cheaper than many realize. Most investors are bearish, but we see a path to new market highs eventually.

Remember this is not personal investment advice of any kind. This video is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Our focus is to help investors make sense of markets with data.

