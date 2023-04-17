TECHNICAL

The chart of the day belongs to the oil and gas E&P company Vista Energy (VIST), states Chuck Hughes of Hughes Optioneering.

I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum, and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 3/29 the stock gained 13.30%.



VIST Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

135.50+Weighted Alpha

148.61% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

14 new highs and up 27.06% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 70.18%

Recently traded at $22.40 with 50 day moving average of $18.44

Fundamental Factors:

Market cap $2.08 billion

Revenue expected to grow 15.60% this year and another13.50% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 33.00% this year and an additional 17.70% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 2 strong buy, 3 buy, and 1 hold opinions on the stock

Wall Street analysts gave price targets from $13 to $30 with a consensus of $26.95 for a 18%+ gain

Zack comments: A solid price increase over a period of 12 weeks reflects investors' continued willingness to pay more for the potential upside in a stock. VIST is quite a good fit in this regard, gaining 39.8% over this period. However, it's not enough to look at the price change for around three months, as it doesn't reflect any trend reversal that might have happened in a shorter time frame. It's important for a potential winner to maintain the price trend. A price increase of 33.2% over the past four weeks ensures that the trend is still in place for the stock of this company. Moreover, VIST is currently trading at 97.9% of its 52-week High-Low Range, hinting that it can be on the verge of a break

6,650 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Learn more about Chuck Hughes here