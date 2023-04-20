MARKETS

Our data shows a bull market in small-cap stocks, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

MAPsignals Big Money Index (BMI) is on the rise. That's because Small-cap stocks are under heavy accumulation. One name, in particular, is a favorite in our research: e.l.f. Beauty (ELF). It's seeing large inflows. We use data to help us make sense of the market.

Remember this is not personal investment advice of any kind. This video is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Our focus is to help investors make sense of markets with data.

