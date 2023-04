PRECIOUS METALS

04/24/2023 10:00 am EST • 1 min read

In this week's Triple Play podcast, Blue Line Capital president Bill Baruch and analyst Jannis Meindl discuss Fed policy and give you three must-watch mining stocks (one Gold, one Silver, and one Copper).

Gold is flirting with record highs, and Copper is sniffing out a China growth impulse. What does this mean for mining stocks?

Learn more about Bill Baruch at Blue Line Futures.