MARKETS

04/27/2023 12:00 pm EST • 1 min read

Negative sentiment has investors spooked. Our constructive view has been betting against the stock market crowd all year, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

Stocks are still getting accumulated. Mainstream media focuses on the negative. One of these narratives was profitable for investors. Many companies are thriving in this challenging environment.

Remember this is not personal investment advice of any kind. This video is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Our focus is to help investors make sense of markets with data.

To learn more about Lucas Downey, visit Mapsignals.com.