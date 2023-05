TOOLS

13 hours ago • 1 min read

Bill Baruch of BlueLineFutures.com and Oliver Sloup take a look at two seasonal trends and decide whether they want to trade It or fade It.

This week's discussion covers a bearish corn seasonal trend, as well as a bullish seasonal trend for RBOB gasoline. Bill and Oliver discuss how this could set up for an attractive trade in crude oil futures.

