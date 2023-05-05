MARKETS

05/05/2023 10:00 am EST • 1 min read

Investors are concerned about recessions, earnings, and the 2023 stock market rally. We break it all down with history and data, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

The media loves to harp on recessions, but history shows how stocks fall more prior to a recession than in one. Also, after a recession stocks rally. Earnings season is here and the apocalypse that many expected didn't transpire.

By most estimates, earnings have beaten the street by 7%. Finally, Technology and Discretionary stocks are flying higher in a rough tape. Many are surprised; however, this is typical action after an oversold Big Money Index.

Remember this is not personal investment advice of any kind. This video is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Our focus is to help investors make sense of markets with data.

