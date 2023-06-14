STOCKS

The chart of the day belongs to the measurement instruments company Badger Meter (BMI), states Jim Van Meerten of BarChart.com.

I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum, and a Trend Seeker buy signal. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 4/3 the stock gained 25.33%.



BMI Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Badger Meter, Inc. manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

105.72+Weighted Alpha

99.35% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50, and 100-day moving averages

11 new highs and up 12.86% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 77.29%

The technical support level at $150.66

Recently traded at $154.10 with a 50-day moving average of $134.77

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $4.47 billion

P/E 61.90

Dividend yield .59%

Revenue is projected to grow 13.20% this year and another 6.30% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 19.50% this year, an additional 9.60% next year, and continue to compound at an annual rate of 14.90% for the next five years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment: I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts gave one strong buy, one buy, and one hold opinion on the stock

Analysts price targets are between $125 and $152

The individual investors on Motley Fool voted 213 to 16 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 35 to three for the same result

Value Line rates the stock an above-average rating of two and an 18-month price target of $167

CFRAs MarketScope rates it a buy

3,520 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option, or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Learn more about Jim Van Meerten at BarChart.com.