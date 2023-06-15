TECHNOLOGY

06/15/2023 10:00 am EST • 1 min read

The melt-up in stocks can continue. This video shows why tech stocks will keep rallying, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

The crowd is stunned yet once again. Being bullish has paid off as earnings grow and inflation falls hard. Today we show why stocks are ramping aka melt-up. Then we back up our findings with cold hard data. Tech stocks will keep rallying—congrats to the bulls. Staying ahead of the crowd is the edge you need to succeed in trading. Luke unpacks the money flows reshaping the market.

Remember this is not personal investment advice of any kind. This video is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Our focus is to help investors make sense of markets with data.

To learn more about Lucas Downey, visit Mapsignals.com.