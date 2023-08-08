TECHNOLOGY

The chart of the day belongs to the semiconductor company Broadcom (AVGO), states Jim Van Meerten of BarChart.com.

I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum, and a Trend Seeker buy signal. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 5/17 the stock gained 32.04%.



Broadcom, Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor-based devices and analog III-V-based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions, and Infrastructure Software.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

93.90+Weighted Alpha

74.61% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50, and 100-day moving averages

Seven new highs and up 35.34% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 74.06%

The technical support level at $859.05

Recently traded at $868.11 with a 50-day moving average of $693.65

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $358 trillion

P/E 23.15

Dividend yield 2.12%

Revenue is projected to grow 7.80% this year and another 6.60% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase11.30% this year, an additional 7.60% next year, and continue to compound at an annual rate of 10.60% for the next five years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment: I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide.

Wall Street analysts gave ten strong buy, 17 buy, and two hold opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $584 and $950 and yet despite all the strong buy and buy recommendations the consensus price target is $856 which is lower than its current price

The individual investors on Motley Fool voted 453 to 20 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 80 to two for the same result

Value Line rates the stock an above-average rating of two yet has an 18-month price target of $706-20% lower than the current price

CFRAs MarketScope rates it a four-star buy with a 12-month price target of $975

147,940 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option, or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Learn more about Jim Van Meerten at BarChart.com.