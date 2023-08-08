OPTIONS

11 hours ago • 1 min read

In this video, we will learn how to assess final results and analyze the quality of our decisions of call trades, states Alan Ellman of The Blue Collar Investor.

A viewer previously wrote, “I executed a series of covered call trades with NDA (see attached file) and the price went way up. I’m not sure about my final results and how I should evaluate each step of the series of trades. Please help. Thanks a lot, Calvin”

When our covered call trades result in multiple exit strategy adjustments over multiple contract cycles, it may become difficult to assess final results and analyze the quality of our decisions. In this video, multiple covered call trades and adjustments were executed with NVDA where each step is analyzed, calculated, and evaluated.

Learn more about Alan Ellman on the Blue Collar Investor Website.