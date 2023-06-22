CONSUMER

Chris Preston and Brad Simmerman of Cabot Wealth Network discuss which stock is most at-risk due to the writers’ strike.

The Writers Guild of America has been on strike for nearly two months, with no end in sight. If it drags on much longer, could it impact the bottom lines of streaming companies like Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), and Disney (DIS)—and eventually put a dent in their share prices? If so, which company is most at-risk?

