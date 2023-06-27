STOCKS

The chart of the day belongs to the healthcare company Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), states Jim Van Meerten of BarChart.com.

I found the stock by screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum, and having a buy signal. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 6/15 the stock gained 1.07%.

JNJ Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1886 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

24% technical buy signals

(6.50) Weighted Alpha

7.89% loss in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50, and 100-day moving averages

13 new highs and up 5.53% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 71.58%

The technical support level at $164.92

Recently traded at $165.48 with a 50-day moving average of $160.97

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $430 billion

P/E 16.29

Dividend yield 2.87%

Revenue is projected to grow 4.20% this year and another 2.30% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 5.00% this year, an additional 3.20% next year, and continue to compound at an annual rate of 4.34% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment: I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts gave six strong buy, two buy, and 13 hold opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $161 and $215 with a consensus of $180

The individual investors on Motley Fool voted 13,604 to 513 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 2,497 to 59 for the same result

Value Line rates the stock an average rating of 3 and has an 18-month price target of $184—10% above today's price

CFRAs MarketScope rates it a four-star hold with a 12-month price target of $168

402,950 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option, or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least every week.

Learn more about Jim Van Meerten at BarChart.com.