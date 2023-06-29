MARKETS

06/29/2023 10:00 am EST • 1 min read

Pundits say breadth is weak. That's inaccurate. Market breadth is strong in 2023, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

Small caps are surging as institutions keep accumulating high-quality stocks. But you wouldn't know that listening to the media. Cold hard data reveals that breadth is strong and stocks are set to climb to new all-time highs. We use data to help us make sense of the market.

Remember this is not personal investment advice of any kind. This video is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Our focus is to help investors make sense of markets with data.

