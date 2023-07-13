STOCKS

RIP bears. History shows that weak stock market breadth is bullish for stocks, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

Don't follow headlines that are emotionally driven. Rather, focus on institutional appetite for stocks. We're seeing healthy breadth indicating how the 2023 bull market is just getting started. Since 1928, when breadth (leadership) is narrow, the forward performance for the S&P 500 (SPX) is +15%. Staying ahead of the crowd is the edge you need to succeed in trading.

Remember this is not personal investment advice of any kind. This video is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Our focus is to help investors make sense of markets with data.

