STOCKS

07/21/2023 10:00 am EST • 1 min read

Large-cap stocks have been on a tear this year, with mega-cap tech stocks leading the way, discuss Chris Preston and Brad Simmerman of Cabot Wealth Network.

Meanwhile, small-cap stocks have lagged by a wide margin. Which is the better investment for the next six months? Chris Preston and Brad Simmerman debated on the latest episode of Cabot Street Check.

