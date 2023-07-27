FINANCIALS

Financial stocks are set to rally hard. Money is violently flowing into one hated group, Financials, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

History suggests there’s more room to run...much more. We performed a historical study looking at the forward returns for the Financials sector after massive buying. A year later the Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) is up nearly 30%. Staying ahead of the crowd is the edge you need to succeed in trading. We use data to help us make sense of the market.

Remember this is not personal investment advice of any kind. This video is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Our focus is to help investors make sense of markets with data.

