ASSET PROTECTION

Expect equity weakness in the weeks ahead, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

We’re approaching two near-term headwinds: an overbought Big Money Index (BMI) and seasonal weakness. We performed a historical study going back to 1990, August and September are the weakest months of the year by far. The S&P 500 (SPX) falls an average of -.6% and -.8% respectively. The bull market isn’t over, it’s just due for a pause. Staying ahead of the crowd is the edge you need to succeed in trading. We use data to help us make sense of the market.

Remember this is not personal investment advice of any kind. This video is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Our focus is to help investors make sense of markets with data.

