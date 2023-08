MARKETS

With more than $5.5 trillion in money market accounts, there's a record amount of investment capital just sitting on the sidelines even after the huge first half of 2023 for the stock market, discuss Chris Preston and Brad Simmerman of Cabot Wealth Network.

Eventually, a lot of that money will get deployed, which is as good a reason as any to think the new bull market is just getting started.

