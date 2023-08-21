ASSET PROTECTION

The markets are constantly fluctuating, so it is vital to remain calm and collected. One of the most challenging things about trading is that there is no way to know what will happen next, says Steve Burns of New Trader U.

This can be very daunting for new traders, but it also provides an opportunity to use your intuition and emotions in your favor.

Stay Positive

It is important to remain calm and not overreact to the market. No matter how much you may want something, you can’t predict what will happen with your trades. So try to stay positive even when things aren’t going as planned. This way, it’s easier for your emotions not to get in the way of your trades.

Always Have A Strategy

Whether you’re trading stocks, currencies, or anything else, it’s essential to always have a solid plan in place. It is never easy knowing what will happen next, so stay positive and not focus too much on the short-term nature of things. Always be prepared with your strategies for whatever may come up!

Learn From Your Mistakes

No matter how good we are at something, we’re bound to make some mistakes. When you mess up and lose on a trade or two, it’s important not to let your emotions get the best of you. So don’t beat yourself up too much when things aren’t going according to plan. Instead, learn from your mistakes so you can be more prepared next time.

Be Open-Minded

One of the best things you can do is to be open-minded about what might happen next. It’s difficult for human beings to look at something that isn’t happening and then predict how it will ultimately end up, but this is one of the main reasons traders lose money on their trades. By being open-minded, you’ll be able to make better decisions because you won’t have a preconceived notion of how the market will go. To be successful in trading, you have to learn how to use your emotions positively. This means that the next time you get angry because of a bad trade, don’t try to fight those feelings. Instead, use those negative emotions to learn from what happened, so it doesn’t happen again.

You Are Not Your Trades

It’s also crucial to remember that you are not your trades. You may want a particular trade to happen, but it doesn’t mean it will go the way you initially thought. So try and stay away from those “if only” thoughts because those can mess with your emotions. One of the most important things for traders is not to take their trades personally. This might seem difficult at first because there are real money consequences when it comes to trading, but it’s important to remember that you are not your trades. Your feelings about what happens don’t affect the market itself, so try to separate yourself from your trading decisions.

Use Investment Brokers

It can be difficult to separate yourself from your trading decisions, which is why it’s always a good idea to use an investment broker. This way, they’ll help you make the most of your trades without getting emotionally involved in any one position that might end up not panning out. However, you need to establish whether your brokers have the necessary qualifications and certifications to provide the required services. A FINRA license can be one of the first things to check for. This license is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the United States. There are various degrees of licenses granted to investment brokers, including Series 24 and Series 26 registration from FINRA and an FCA authorization for CFDs and spread betting. These certifications usually require passing exams that cover specific aspects of financial trading.

Stay Disciplined

Lastly, staying disciplined is of the utmost importance when it comes to trading. Many traders don’t have a set schedule for how they trade, making them less successful in their trades because they let emotions get in the way of sticking with that specific plan. Being disciplined is one of the essential practices any trader should focus on if they want to be successful in the long term. Having a specific trading plan and sticking to it can help traders know what they’re doing at all times, which is an advantage when it comes to making good trades!

