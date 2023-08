ENERGY

It’s not all doom and gloom. One rare signal points to big upside for energy stocks, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

Luke uncovers money is flowing out of popular high-flying growth stocks and surging into select oil & gas names. Looking at rare buying, we see that a year later The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) is up double digits. Unique data suggests this rare signal points to big upside for energy stocks and the XLE ETF.

