STOCKS

Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com covers Alec Young's report titled “When to Bet Big on Small Caps.“

He highlights the ways in which small caps have recently outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX), including their strength in cyclical sectors and their lower sensitivity to interest rates. Staying ahead of the crowd is the edge you need to succeed in trading.

