STOCKS

Small-cap stocks have been left for dead, states JC Parets of AllStarCharts.com.

But remember, the Russell 2000 (IWM) closed July at the highest levels in over 16 months. The trend might seem sideways in the intermediate-term, but when you zoom out, it's really just been a stairstep higher for Small-caps:

And if there was ever going to be a time for Small-caps to outperform, this would be a perfectly logical place for that to begin. This is exactly where the Small-cap outperformance began in 2020:

But regardless of whether Small-caps as an Index is outperforming or not, that doesn't change the fact that there are stocks within the Small-cap category outperforming both their peers and other Large-cap stocks. Keep in mind, that we changed the rules of what makes a small-cap to $1B-$4B in market cap, from the traditional lazy guidelines of $300M-$2B. I like our cap range much better.

Here's the list of the strongest ones sorted by proximity to new highs.

Take a look at the industry groups that are included here among the leaders. It's a much different market environment today than what we experienced during the first half of the year.

