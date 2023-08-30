OPTIONS

For today’s trade of the Day we will be looking at an On Balance Volume chart for Vertiv Holdings, LLC (VRT), states Chuck Hughes of Hughes Optioneering.

Before breaking down VRT’s OBV chart let’s first review which products and services are offered by the company. Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Confirming a Price Uptrend with OBV

The VRT daily price chart below shows that VRT is in a price uptrend as the current price is above the price VRT traded at five months ago (circled). The On Balance Volume chart is below the daily chart. On Balance Volume measures volume flow with a single Easy-to-Read Line. Volume flow precedes price movement and helps sustain the price downtrend. When a stock closes up, volume is added to the line. When a stock closes down, volume is subtracted from the line. A cumulative total of these additions and subtractions form the OBV line.

On-Balance Volume Indicator

When Close is Up, Volume is Added

When Close is Down, Volume is Subtracted

A Cumulative Total of Additions and Subtractions from the OBV Line

Volume flow precedes price and is the key to measuring the validity and sustainability of a price trend.

We can see from the OBV chart below that the On Balance Volume line for VRT is sloping up. An up-sloping line indicates that the volume is heavier on up days and buying pressure is exceeding selling pressure. Buying pressure must continue to exceed selling pressure to sustain a price uptrend. So, On Balance Volume is a simple indicator to use that confirms the price uptrend and its sustainability.

The numerical value of the On Balance Volume line is not important. We simply want to see an up-sloping line to confirm a price uptrend.

Confirmed ‘Buy’ Signal for VRT

Since VRT's OBV line is sloping up, the most likely future price movement for VRT is up, making VRT a good candidate for a stock purchase or a call option spread. Let's use the Hughes Optioneering calculator to look at the potential returns for a VRT debit spread. The Call Option Spread Calculator will calculate the profit/loss potential for a call option spread based on the price change of the underlying stock/ETF at option expiration in this example from a 7.5% increase to a 7.5% decrease in VRT stock at option expiration.

The goal of this example is to demonstrate the ‘built-in’ profit potential for option spreads and the ability of spreads to profit if the underlying stock is up, down, or flat at option expiration. Out of fairness to our paid option service subscribers we don’t list the option strike prices used in the profit/loss calculation. The prices and returns represented below were calculated based on the current stock and option pricing for VRT on 8/30/2023 before commissions.

Built-in Profit Potential

For this option spread, the calculator analysis below reveals the cost of the spread is $310 (circled). The maximum risk for an option spread is the cost of the spread. The analysis reveals that if VRT stock is flat or up at all at expiration the spread will realize a 61.3% return (circled). And if VRT stock decreases 7.5% at option expiration, the option spread would make a 61.3% return (circled).

Due to option pricing characteristics, this option spread has a ‘built-in’ 61.3% profit potential when the trade was identified. Option spread trades can result in a higher percentage of winning trades compared to a directional option trade if you can profit when the underlying stock/ETF is up, down, or flat. A higher percentage of winning trades can give you the discipline needed to become a successful trader.

