MARKETS

10/03/2023 12:01 pm EST • 1 min read

Capitulation is getting closer. Brace for impact, oversold conditions soon, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

I’ll be frank. I believe more pain is ahead for stocks. That’s the near-term setup. Based on history, we could reach oversold conditions within weeks. For the prepared, it’ll be a momentous buying opportunity.

Data tells us when to invest. Capitulation is here and now. Staying ahead of the crowd is the edge you need to succeed in trading. We use data to help us make sense of the market. While there are no guarantees with investing, history does give clues.

Remember this is not personal investment advice of any kind. This video is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Our focus is to help investors make sense of markets with data.

