OPTIONS

10/03/2023 12:00 pm EST • 2 min read

Covered call writing is not a zero-sum strategy. Both the option-seller (call writer … us) and the call buyer can be successful, states Alan Ellman of The Blue Collar Investor.

This article will provide a hypothetical example, demonstrating a scenario where both call buyer and seller end up with substantial one-month returns.

Hypothetical covered call writing trade

9/18/2023: Buy 100 x BCI at $48.00

9/18/2023: STO 1 x 10/20/2023 $50.00 call at $1.50

10/20/2023: BCI trading at $52.00 on expiration Friday

10/20/2023: Take no action and allow the exercise of the $50.00 call, selling shares for $50.00.

Calculations with the BCI Trade Management Calculator (TMC)

The top row shows the initial trade entries.

The 2nd row shows the trade to last 33 days if taken through contract expiration (red circle).

The breakeven price point is $46.50 (yellow cell).

The 2nd row shows an initial return of 3.13%, 34.56% annualized, based on a 33-day trade (brown cells)

The 2nd row shows an upside potential of 4.17% if BCI moves up to, or beyond the $50.00 call strike (purple cell)

The 3rd row shows that the option was allowed to be exercised and shares sold at the $50.00 agreed-upon sale (strike) price (purple circle)

The 4th row shows a final cash return of $350.00 (red arrow) or 7.29% (blue arrow) for the 33-day trade.

Covered call trade from the option buyer’s perspective

9/18/2023: one contract of the BCI 20/20/2023 $50.00 call purchased at $1.50 per share or $150.00 for the one contract

10/20/2023: With BCI trading at $52.00 at expiration, the $50.00 call option is valued at $2.00 of intrinsic-value + minimal time value, let’s say $0.02 for a total sale value of $2.02 per share, $202.00 per-contract

Based on an investment of $150.00, the final result is a return of 135% for the 33-day trade

Discussion

Covered call writing is a strategy where both the call seller and buyer can be successful. Of course, there is a risk from both perspectives, and not all trades will turn out as favorable as this hypothetical, but many do.

Learn more about Alan Ellman on the Blue Collar Investor Website.