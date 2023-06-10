ASSET PROTECTION

10/06/2023 11:30 am EST • 1 min read

New Trader, Rich Trader and How I Made Money Using the Nicolas Darvas System

Here are ten ways to manage risk and limit your losses during market plunges, says Steve Burns of New Trader U.

Your maximum position size on any one trade should never be more than 10% to 20% of your total trading capital. Every trade you make should have a planned stop loss price where you are proven wrong about the trade and must exit. Your biggest loss on any one trade should be no more than 1% of your total trading capital based on your position size and your stop loss. You should trade with diversified trading signals: dip buying signals, trend trading signals, and swing trading so you have a chance to make money in multiple types of markets. The less your positions are correlated the lower your risk of loss at one time. Position size is based on volatility, not your opinion or ego. Trade in the direction of the trend in your time frame. Realize bull markets have no long-term resistance and bear markets have no long-term support and do not get stubborn and hold a position on the wrong side of a trend. Also, enter a trade understanding the odds that it can be a losing trade. You must test any trading system through multiple types of markets: up trends, down trends, volatile, and crashes to completely understand your risk of ruin.

Risk management can save you from big losses and eventual ruin during losing streaks. The most valuable lesson you can learn in trading is how to protect the capital you do have to give it a chance to both survive and grow.

Learn more about Steve Burns at NewTraderU.com.