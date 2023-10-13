MARKETS

10/13/2023 10:00 am EST • 1 min read

Capitulation is here. Stocks are set to rally hard, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

Reaching oversold conditions is fraught with equity pain and discomfort. Luke walks you through prior capitulation periods and why it’s bullish for stocks. The fourth quarter could see a huge lift in the S&P 500. If you’re unable to look through the media distractions, you’ll miss the massive setup.

Staying ahead of the crowd is the edge you need to succeed in trading. We use data to help us make sense of the market. While there are no guarantees with investing, history does give clues.

Remember this is not personal investment advice of any kind. This video is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Our focus is to help investors make sense of markets with data.

To learn more about Lucas Downey, visit Mapsignals.com.