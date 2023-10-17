STOCKS

10/17/2023 10:00 am EST • 1 min read

Equity selling pressure is intensifying. We see opportunitystates Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

Lucas covers Alec Young's Macro piece recapping what’s driving this sell-off. He uses the Big Money Index (BMI) to show you when to buy stocks and which sectors to lean into. The bears worry that interest rates won't ever come down again. The data doesn't support being bearish at these levels. There are plenty of reasons to be bullish on the S&P 500 right now. Staying ahead of the crowd is the edge you need to succeed in trading.

Remember this is not personal investment advice of any kind. This video is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Our focus is to help investors make sense of markets with data.

To learn more about Lucas Downey, visit Mapsignals.com.