ETFs

10/19/2023 12:00 pm EST • 1 min read

Extreme ETF capitulation marks the turning point. History says a massive rally is coming for stocks, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

Luke zooms in on the latest capitulation event. He highlights what’s important. When retail investors dump ETFs, capitulation signals a turning point for the S&P 500 (SPX). This is evidence that the seedling of a massive rally is coming soon!

Remember this is not personal investment advice of any kind. This video is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Our focus is to help investors make sense of markets with data.

