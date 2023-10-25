STOCKS

The chart of the day belongs to discount retailer Walmart (WMT), states Jim Van Meerten of BarChart.com.

I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum, and a Trend Seeker buy signal. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation.



WMT Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Walmart, Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

80% technical buy signals

15.50+ Weighted Alpha

17.10% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50, and 100-day moving averages

Two new highs and up .55% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 58.66%

Technical support level at $161.93

Recently traded at $163.25 with a 50-day moving average of $160.69

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $433 billion

P/E 24.35

Dividend yield 1.42%

Revenue is expected to grow another 3.50% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase an additional 9.50% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 6.95% for the next five years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment: I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts gave 23 strong buy, 11 buy, seven hold and one sell opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $145 and $210 with a consensus of 178 for a 9% gain

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 6,403 to 821 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 1,299 to 123 for the same result

Value Line rates it an above-average two with a price target of $173 for a 5% gain

CFRAs MarketScope rates it four-star buy with a price target of $175

311,370 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least every week.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.