TECHNICAL

10/25/2023 11:59 am EST • 1 min read

Welcome to mega-cap earnings week, also known as FAANG earnings, exclaims Danielle Shay of Fivestartrader.com.

This can be one of the most volatile weeks of the quarter. So, make sure you’re prepared and have risk in check. Want to know how I’m playing it? Check out my Earnings in Focus weekly overview below:

Learn more about Danielle Shay at Fivestartrader.com.