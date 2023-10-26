MARKETS

Markets remain under pressure. This is good news for investors, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

Luke discusses how long the Big Money Index (BMI) can be 'Oversold'. When stocks get oversold, it’s a rare opportunity to accumulate outstanding companies at fire sale prices. If you think the S&P 500 (SPX) is doomed once markets reach oversold conditions, think again. Staying ahead of the crowd is the edge you need to succeed in trading.

Remember this is not personal investment advice of any kind. This video is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Our focus is to help investors make sense of markets with data.

