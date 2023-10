HEALTHCARE

Eli Lilly (LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) have been two of the market's biggest success stories this year thanks to booming demand for their new diabetes/weight loss drugs, Mounjaro, Ozempic, and Wegovy, states Chris Preston of Cabot Wealth Network.

How long will their rally last? And is the corresponding selloff in Consumer Staples totally overdone? Chris Preston and Brad Simmerman discussed on the latest episode of Cabot Street Check.

