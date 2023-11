GLOBAL

11/02/2023 10:00 am EST • 1 min read

Chris Preston and Brad Simmerman of Cabot Wealth Network sit down with Larry Cheung, CFA, a Chinese investing expert. Fresh off a two-week trip to China, Larry reveals which two Chinese sectors he views as "green shoot" opportunities, and how to play them.

He also explains why, unlike in the US, artificial intelligence (AI) is actually more a hindrance than a help to the Chinese companies that use it prominently.

