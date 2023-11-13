CONSUMER

The chart of the day belongs to the technology company Garmin (GRMN), states Jim Van Meerten of BarChart.com.

I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum, and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 11/ 2 the stock gained 1.90%.



GRMN Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

27.40+ Weighted Alpha

27.72% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50, and 100-day moving averages

5 new highs and up 8.17% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 70.06%

Technical support level at $115.88

Recently traded at $116.52 with a 50-day moving average of $106.48

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $22.31 billion

P/E 22.06

Dividend yield 2.50%

Revenue is expected to grow 4.00% this year and another 7.50% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase by 1.00% this year, an additional 9.70% next year, and continue to compound at an annual rate of 5.60% for the next five years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment: I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts gave two strong buy, one buy, and seven hold opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $100 and $165 with a consensus price target of $125 for a 7% gain

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 4,154 to 413 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 922 to 71 for the same result

Value Line rates it an average of three

CFRAs MarketScope rates it a hold with a price target of $121

23,030 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

