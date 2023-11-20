MARKETS

11/20/2023 11:00 am EST • 1 min read

Chris Preston and Brad Simmerman of Cabot Wealth Network discuss what era in market history this volatile period most closely resembles.

They sit down with Mike Cintolo, Cabot's Chief Investment Strategist and award-winning market timer, and options trading expert Jacob Mintz of Cabot Street Check podcast to discuss why this latest market mini-rally could (finally) have staying power..

