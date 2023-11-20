TECHNICAL

There is a big difference of opinion between individual investors and professional analysts, so I'd advise putting a stop loss on Intel (INTC), states Jim Van Meerten of BarChart.com.

The chart of the day belongs to the semiconductor company Intel. I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum, and a Trend Seeker buy signal. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 11 / 3 the stock gained 5.82%.

INTC Price vs Daily Moving Averages



Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems, and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

60.40+ Weighted Alpha

46.57% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50, and 100-day moving averages

13 new highs and up 21.49% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 76.22%

Technical support level at $42.98

Recently traded at $43.84 with a 50-day moving average of $36.71

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $184 billion

P/E 361.25

Dividend yield 1.69%

Revenue is expected to grow another 13.30% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase an additional 100.00% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 5.51% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment: I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts gave seven strong buy, four buy, 26 hold, and seven sell opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $17 and $56 with a consensus of $37.98 for a 14% loss

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 9,208 to 640 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 1,694 to 80 for the same result

Value Line rates it an above average of two but has an 18-month price target of $28 for a 35% loss

CFRAs MarketScope rates it a hold with a 12-month price target of $39

509,310 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.



All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.