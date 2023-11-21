TECHNOLOGY

Institutions are buying stocks again. Technology stocks set to explode in 2024, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

While pundits squabble over the market’s next-day move, they’re missing the big picture. Money is pouring back into equities. Based on history, technology stocks are set to explode in 2024. We provide a signal study of technology stocks. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) is primed for a big upside next year. We’re well into a risk-on-tape. Most stocks are lifting. History points to one elite area of the market primed for the most upside. Staying ahead of the crowd is the edge you need to succeed in trading.

Remember this is not personal investment advice of any kind. This video is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Our focus is to help investors make sense of markets with data.

